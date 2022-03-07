Driver killed as dumper falls into gorge

MANSEHRA: The driver of a dumper truck was killed when the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in the Ichrian area here on Sunday.
The dumper loaded with the gravel was on the way to Mansehra from Ichrian when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over the steering wheel. As a result, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine.
The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured driver Mohammad Arshad to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced him dead.
