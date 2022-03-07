ANP leader’s house attacked in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the house of a local leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Manzoor Qadir, here late Saturday night.

The main gate of his house was damaged in the firing. However, no loss of life was reported. The culprits fled the scene after staging the attack.

The police registered the first information report against the accused on the complaint of Manzoor Qadir and started an investigation.