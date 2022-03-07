Dubai Expo: CM wants MoUs signed by govt executed

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed 44 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth 8 billion dollars with various foreign investment companies during its participation in the Dubai Expo in January this year.

This was stated in the 9th board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT), Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a hanout.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Industries Zulfiqar Ali Shah and others.

The meeting was informed that as per special instructions of the chief minister, a team of the provincial government led by KPBoIT officials participated in the Dubai Expo, and the outcome of the provincial government’s participation was beyond expectations.

The MoUs were signed in various sectors including energy, agriculture, industry, tourism, minerals and information technology. During Dubai Expo, the provincial government’s team held a successful investment roadshow, which was attended by representatives of over 250 foreign companies.

Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team also organised eight sectoral conferences in which up to 100 foreign investors participated. Moreover, the provincial government has also prepared an action plan to implement the MoUs signed with foreign companies at the Dubai Expo.

It was added that strictly adhering to the austerity policy of the government, the team of the KP government had saved a huge amount for the provincial exchequer by spending only 34.27% of the funds allocated for the Dubai Expo.

The chief minister termed the participation of the provincial government in the Dubai Expo as very successful and fruitful, appreciated the performance of the entire team including the officials of the Board of Investment and Trade and also directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps to execute at least 50 percent of the MoUs signed at the Dubai Expo in the tenure of this government so that maximum employment opportunities could be created for people of the province.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the facilities and services required under the Ease of Doing Business policy of the provincial government be provided under one roof to the foreign companies desiring to invest in the province.

The meeting was also told that the provincial government is going to hold an investment roadshow in Peshawar by the mid of this month as follow up of the MoUs at the Dubai Expo in which full participation of foreign investment companies is expected.