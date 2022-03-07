More leaders visit aggrieved families

PESHAWAR: More leaders and public representatives continued to visit the residences of the victims of Friday’s blast as investigators were busy to find more details of the network behind the attack.

A large number of people visited Koocha Risaldar and residences of the victims of the suicide attack in a mosque that had claimed the lives of 63 people and left more than 190 injured.

Those who visited the Koocha Risaldar and aggrieved families on Sunday included chief of Jamiat Ulema-e— Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party KP chapter head Najmuddin Khan, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Representative of Prime Minister on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and others.

They offered condolences to the grieving families and condemned one of the worst acts of terror in the heart of the provincial capital which had shocked the entire nation.