Rs250m released for Manchora dam affectees

MANSEHRA: District Development Advisory Committee Chairman Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin has said the KP government has released an amount of Rs250 million for the Manchora dam affectees.

“The landowners, whose land has been acquired for the Manchora dam,

might get the payment within a week or two,” Farid said while speaking to the dam affectees in Oghi on Sunday.

The lawmaker said the affectees had not received payments for the last four years, which was why he took up the issue with the federal and provincial governments and finally the first tranche of the money was released.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched the mega-development projects after coming into power and people are now enjoying basic amenities even in remote parts of the district,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Oghi tehsil aspirant Wajid Ali Shah said the people were fed up with the PTI policies and would elect him overwhelmingly.

“The people are mature enough and would never vote for an aspirant of such a political party which has even deprived people of two-time meals in the name of ‘change’,” Shah said.