PMLQ leader grieved

LAHORE:Ruhi Begum, sister of PMLQ leader Zaiba Naz, has died. PMLQ supremo Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Shafay Hussain, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, former foreign minister Khursheed Kasuri, Federal Minister Noorullah Qadri and other PMLQ leaders and workers condoled with Zaiba Naz. Hundreds of people attended her funeral. Her Qul will be held at 9am on Monday (today) at her residence.