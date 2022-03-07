Seraiki students rally

LAHORE:Seraiki Students of all universities of Punjab organised a rally and demanded the government create Seraikistan province and promotion of Seraiki language.

The rally started from Bagh-e-Jinnah and concluded in front of the Punjab Assembly. The participants in the rally carrying banners and placards made speeches and demanded the government create Seraikistan province with complete geography be implemented.

They also demanded an institution be set up for the promotion of Seraiki language and literature in the style of PILAC, quota for admission of Seraiki students to universities be fixed separately, and that scholarships for Seraiki students be restored.