Tractor-trolley hits youth to death

LAHORE:A youth was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley near Multan Chungi Hanjarwal on Sunday.

The youth, yet to be identified, was on his way on a motorcycle when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit him, resulting into his instant death. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

dies in accident: A man was killed by a speeding vehicle near Jail Road underpass on Sunday. The victim was identified as Kausar Ali. The victim was on his way when a speeding unknown vehicle hit him, as a result of which he got serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he expired. Body was shifted to the morgue.

injured: A man was injured by firing in the Hanjarwal area on Sunday. The injured was identified as Amir Butt. The victim was standing outside his house when some unidentified persons injured him by firing. The injured Amir was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 999 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,054 were injured. Out of this, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 436 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.