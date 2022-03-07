Women leadership in healthcare programme launched

LAHORE:The Royal College of Physicians (RCP), UK, in collaboration with the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM), has launched the Women Leadership in Healthcare Programme to bring women doctors and health workers in Pakistan to leadership positions in their institutions and organisations.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised here at UHS on Sunday in which Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid and wife of Punjab governor Begum Perveen Sarwar participated as special guests. The programme was part of the Global Women Leaders Programme of the RCP UK, which would train women doctors and health workers to advance their careers and help to gain key positions in institutions.

Addressing the occasion, Dr Nausheen Hamid said that to bring women to leadership positions, they needed mentoring and training in the necessary skills. She said it was a fact that Pakistan was not in a good position in terms of gender equality.

"As March 8 approaches, we talk about different topics related to gender equality. But practically nothing happens", Dr Nausheen said, adding that Quaid-e-Azam said that there were two powers in the world, one pen, and one sword, but the power of woman was greater than them because she taught the proper use of sword and pen. She said no country could develop unless women walked side by side with men. The federal parliamentary secretary said there were many cases of gender-based violence in society.

"We need more women in leadership positions," she said. Dr Nausheen Hamid informed that a National Gender Policy was being unveiled on March 8 which would be a big step towards eradicating gender discrimination in the country.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that women did their work with more seriousness, passion, and commitment. She pointed out that lady doctors stationed in rural areas needed training. "In addition, it is important to provide a secure workplace for women along with centres for their kids", Perveen Sarwar said stressing that every effort should be made to bring women doctors back into practice.

RCP International Vice-President Dr Mumtaz Patel while addressing the participants via video link said that gender inequality existed in high positions in health institutions all over the world. The programme aimed to address the imbalance in leadership opportunities for women in healthcare globally, she added.

"Women represent more than 70 percent of the global healthcare workforce; however, less than 5 percent are senior healthcare leaders in low-and middle-income countries, less than 25 percent are senior healthcare leaders in high-income countries, and less than 15 percent are senior academics", she maintained.

Dr Mumtaz Patel said that a range of barriers to a women’s advancement in healthcare globally had been identified, including work-life balance, stereotypes, gender discrimination, sexual harassment, power imbalance, and privilege. "This disparity negatively impacts health outcomes for women and children worldwide", she explained.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said that more than 70 percent of the students entering the medical colleges of the country were girls but only 23 percent of those girls practiced. "A large number of women who do not practice want to reenter their profession, but domestic responsibilities and compulsions stand in the way", he added.

He said that to bring women into the profession should provide facilities for them. He suggested that a task force should be formed to bring women to leadership positions in the health sector and proposed that Begum Perveen Sarwar and Dr Nosheen Hamid should head that task force. Prof Javed Akram agreed that part-time post-graduate training programmes for women would have to be introduced. "The university will change the rules to allow freezing postgraduate training for women", he promised.

The Focal Person of the programme in Pakistan and Secretary General Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine Dr Somia Iqtidar said the Global Women Leaders programme was being developed to motivate women to take on leadership roles within their healthcare organisations. "Historically, women who have been identified as sitting at the top of organisations have been known to change culture, improve organisational performance and patient care", she said.

The event was attended by senior academicians and physicians, including Prof Aftab Mohsin, Prof Akbar Chaudhry, Prof Shahida Sheikh, Prof Talat Naheed, Dr Haroon Hafeez, and Prof Lubna Kamani. Prof Khalida Soomro, Dr Mamoona Rasheed, Prof Shabeen Naz, Dr Masood Javed, Dr Amna Moazzam, and other female health professionals from Australia, New Zealand, Palestine, UK, and Pakistan participated online.