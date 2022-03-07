Tight security at railway stations ordered

LAHORE:Inspector General Railways Police Faisal Shahkar has passed special directions to DIGs North and South to enhance security measures at all major railways stations across the country.

SRPs of all eight divisions are directed to beef up security, especially on trains, key points and sensitive areas within railways stations. Special meeting will be held with DS and other railway authorities to strengthen security by using all possible resources. A special survey will be conducted jointly by the police and railway authorities of all important installations/establishments. All police force will be deployed with briefing to them on the sensitivity of the matter including the gang-men and other such railway employees to safeguard the installations, lines, establishments, trains and other assets. All out of order security gadgets will be got repaired immediately and the DS concerned will be asked to purchase new gadgets where required.