Smog returns

LAHORE:Smog started to re-emerge in the provincial metropolis where partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was witnessed here on Sunday.

As per the data of IQ Air, Lahore stood first among the world ranking of most polluted cities with 252 AQI. Dhaka (Bangladesh) was second with 168 and Kolkata (India) was third with 165.

However, as per the official data released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the AQI in Lahore was 114 at Town Hall, 64 at Township, 147 at Green Fort Two, Canal Bank Road was recorded by the mobile van and 151 at National Hockey Stadium Lahore.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper/central areas and may persist in upper parts till Thursday. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in central and southern parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Upper / Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 14.2°C and maximum was 26.3°C.