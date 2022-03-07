‘Loopholes’ put question mark over Sehat Cards’ worth: PMA

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has said loopholes have put question mark over Sehat Cards’ worth, alleging private hospitals are denying admissions to patients with Sehat Card while they are not getting free treatment at government hospitals.

This was stated at a PMA’s central council meeting at PMA House here on Sunday. They council members said patients are forced to get their tests done from private facilities and buy medicines from private pharmacies at their own. No outdoor coverage of health card. Health card holders are treated as 2nd grade patients. Pre-admission investigations are not covered on health card. Post-operative complications are also not covered, the central council meeting said.

The central councillors were of the view that the multi-billion scheme may result in long-term threat to the existence of public hospitals. This concern is besides the reports of malpractice and lack of quality assurance regarding the patients treated, especially in the private sector, the association said. PMA believes that this amount should be invested in upgrading the facilities at public hospitals.

PMA expressed its concern over the medicines price hike in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the present government has recently twelfth time increased the drug prices during its tenure, the PMA said and criticised the government that instead of providing any relief to the masses, the government is continuously increasing the medicine prices. Now the medicine is out of the reach of common people. It has made difficult for the poor people to get treatment of their diseases. In such conditions when there is scarcity of health facilities at public hospitals, this increment in medicine prices is adding to the misery of the people. The painful aspect is that the prices of essential medicines and life-saving drugs have also been increased. This is against the rights of the people. The life-saving drugs should always be available at low prices, it said and condemned the imposition of 17pc GST on raw materials for pharmaceutical products and food items. This imposition of 17pc GST on raw materials has further caused the price hike of medicine which is already very high.

The council reiterated its stance on dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, rejecting Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). While discussing affairs of PMC, MDCAT and NLE at large, the central councillors observed that they had never accepted the creation of PMC from the day one.

The Council clearly stated that PMA is never against any exam instead it has always demanded merit. PMA wants improvement of standards of medical education in Pakistan for producing competent doctors. But the way MDCAT was conducted is absolutely wrong. PMA is of the view that before implementing NLE it should be discussed with medical educationists, stakeholders and representatives of PMA.

The council expressed its concerns over the recent situation in the country due to mismanagement in MDCAT exam. It was conducted in such a baffling way that consequently students all over Pakistan were on roads against it. They were protesting against the flaws it had due to which all the stakeholders questioned over its transparency. PMA believes that students were rightly demanding to cancel the MDCAT due to its alleged technical flaws.

It is worth to mention here that seats for admission to medical colleges are still lying vacant in Punjab and Sindh.It was decided in the meeting that unless Punjab Health Care Commission does take PMA into confidence over MSDS, no cooperation will be extended towards PHCC.

And if medical fraternity is harassed under the guise of inspections then PMA reserves the right to protest against its malpractices. PMA also strictly condemned Sindh Healthcare Commission which is also constantly harassing qualified doctors and promoting quackery instead of its elimination.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Salma Aslam Kundi President PMA Centre. Central Councilors including PMA Centre Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Punjab chapter President Dr Muhammad Tanveer Anwar, President-Elect PMA Centre Dr Hameedullah Khan, Lahore chapter President Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, Sindh chapter President Dr Muhammad Usman Mako, PMA Centre Treasurer Dr Qazi Wasiq, Lahore chapter General Secretary Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Punjab chapter General Secretary Dr Rana Sohail, PMA Centre Joint Secretary Dr. Akbar Ali Soomro and PMA Centre Joint Secretary Dr. Amir Saleem from all over Pakistan attended the meeting.