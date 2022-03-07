 
Monday March 07, 2022
World

Six killed in US tornado

By AFP
March 07, 2022

Washington: Four adults and two children were killed when a tornado hit Madison County in the US state of Iowa on Sunday, officials said. At least four other adults were injured in the tornado that caused "widespread damage to both homes and properties," the county’s emergency management director told a press briefing.

