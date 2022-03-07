Erdogan for ceasefire in Ukraine

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on Sunday to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone, Erdogan’s office said.
The two heads of state spoke ahead of a diplomatic forum in Turkey on March 11-13 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart are due to attend. Turkey hopes to organise a meeting between the two. "An urgent general ceasefire would make it easier to find a political solution and respond to humanitarian concerns," Erdogan said.
occupied-al-quds: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian teenager on Sunday morning after he stabbed and wounded an...
Damascus: Sixteen soldiers died on Sunday in an attack on a military bus in the Syrian desert, state news agency SANA...
Washington: Four adults and two children were killed when a tornado hit Madison County in the US state of Iowa on...
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police arrested a powerful Muslim cleric who allegedly issued an execution edict...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine following the Russian...
Galaxy win in MLSAg AFPLos Angeles: Efrain Alvarez scored a thunderous long-range effort to maintain Los Angeles...
Comments