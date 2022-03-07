Erdogan for ceasefire in Ukraine

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on Sunday to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone, Erdogan’s office said.

The two heads of state spoke ahead of a diplomatic forum in Turkey on March 11-13 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart are due to attend. Turkey hopes to organise a meeting between the two. "An urgent general ceasefire would make it easier to find a political solution and respond to humanitarian concerns," Erdogan said.