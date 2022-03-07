Two foreign MSF workers kidnapped in Yemen

Dubai: An armed group has kidnapped two foreigners working with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Yemen’s east, a government source said Sunday, as the charity confirmed it had "lost contact" with some staff.

Over the years a number of foreigners have been abducted in Yemen by the country’s heavily armed tribes and there have also been some kidnappings by jihadists. Iran-backed Huthi rebels, fighting a seven-year war with the government, have also detained several Westerners but most were later released.