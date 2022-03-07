‘TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life

Amman: In the age of Covid, Jordanian mechanical engineer Saliba Taimeh pondered how to deal with one contaminated everyday surface: the handrails of escalators in shopping malls and transport hubs.
He came up with a device to sterilise them with UV rays -- and this is where TechWorks stepped in. A wealth of ideas would not have seen the light of day without TechWorks, a Jordanian platform aimed at bringing together youth, ideas and resources to jump-start innovations.
Set up in 2018, TechWorks says its mission is "to plug into entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems" and turn ideas into reality. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as 3D printers and affiliated with a foundation set up by Crown Prince Hussein. Last year, it attracted about 100 inventors and start-up companies, enabling them to produce prototypes quickly and at low cost.
