Newest ‘Batman’ soars to huge opening in N American theaters

Los Angeles: Warner Bros.’ dark new film "The Batman" has soared to the top in North American theaters to become the year’s first film to exceed $100 million in its opening weekend, industry analysts said on Sunday.
The latest in a growing collection of Batman films -- this one a particularly gloomy version, starring English actor Robert Pattinson -- took in an estimated $128.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, Exhibitor Relations reported. The movie cost an estimated $200 million to produce.
Sony’s "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the only other pandemic-era film to surpass the $100 million mark in its opening weekend, analysts said. It logged a resounding $260 million in ticket sales when it opened in December.
"The Batman" has the Caped Crusader tracking down a serial killer (Paul Dano) while battling crime, corruption -- and his own demons. It also stars Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.
Sony adventure film "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland as an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunter, slipped from chart-topper to a distant second, taking in $11 million -- even as its domestic total passed $100 million.
