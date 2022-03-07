Russia blocks Mediazona news outlet

Paris: One of the last remaining independent media outlets in Russia, Mediazona, said Sunday it had been blocked by authorities for its reporting on Moscow´s invasion of Ukraine.

"Roskomnadzor began blocking Mediazona," the outlet said in a statement, referring to Russia´s communications regulator. "Because we cover honestly what is happening in Ukraine and call the invasion an invasion, and the war a war," it said.

The statement added that Russia has in recent days introduced "military censorship and there are almost no independent media left in the country." Since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, authorities have ramped up an unprecedented crackdown on the already embattled media.

Earlier this week Ekho Moskvy radio station and the Dozhd TV channel -- two of Russia´s landmark liberal media outlets -- were either dissolved or suspended operations. Dozens of media workers and independent outlets -- including Dozhd -- have already been designated "foreign agents" by authorities, and many reporters and editors have been forced to quit the country.

Independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, said after the attack began on Ukraine it would not cover the conflict, citing new legislation on reporting on the military.