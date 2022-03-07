Moscow detains 2,500 protesters

Moscow: Around 2,500 people were detained Sunday at protests against Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Russian police said, 11 days after the assault began. A police spokeswoman said 1,700 people were detained in Moscow after around 2,500 took part in an "unsanctioned protest", while 750 were detained at a smaller rally of around 1,500 people in the second largest city of Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported.