Russian shops to limit food sales

Moscow: Retailers in Russia will limit sales of essential foodstuffs to limit black market speculation and ensure affordability, the government said on Sunday, as sanctions imposed over Moscow’s military incursion into Ukraine began to bite.
The trade and industry ministry over the weekend said there had been cases where essential foodstuffs had been purchased "in a volume clearly larger than necessary for private consumption (up to several tons) for subsequent resale".
occupied-al-quds: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian teenager on Sunday morning after he stabbed and wounded an...
Damascus: Sixteen soldiers died on Sunday in an attack on a military bus in the Syrian desert, state news agency SANA...
Washington: Four adults and two children were killed when a tornado hit Madison County in the US state of Iowa on...
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police arrested a powerful Muslim cleric who allegedly issued an execution edict...
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine following the Russian...
Comments