Monday March 07, 2022
World

Russian shops to limit food sales

By AFP
March 07, 2022

Moscow: Retailers in Russia will limit sales of essential foodstuffs to limit black market speculation and ensure affordability, the government said on Sunday, as sanctions imposed over Moscow’s military incursion into Ukraine began to bite.

The trade and industry ministry over the weekend said there had been cases where essential foodstuffs had been purchased "in a volume clearly larger than necessary for private consumption (up to several tons) for subsequent resale".

