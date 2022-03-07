 
Monday March 07, 2022
World

US, Europe mulling bans on Russian oil imports

By AFP
March 07, 2022

Washington: The United States said on Sunday it was in "active discussions" with European nations about banning Russian oil imports as further economic penalty against Moscow for invading Ukraine, but stopped short of announcing an outright boycott.

With Western nations mulling the prospect of a boycott, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba waded into the debate to strongly call for a ban on such imports, saying Russian oil "smells of Ukrainian blood."

