Ukraine dominates social media

Paris: Ukraine has succeeded in dominating social media in the first days since the Russian invasion, in an intensifying information war with Moscow that Kyiv so far appears to be winning, analysts say.
Even as President Volodymyr Zelensky remains bunkered down in Kyiv amid heavy bombardment and the fear of assassination, his government has forced an all-out assault on social media to win supporters for their cause.
Zelensky’s daily video addresses, usually published with English subtitles, have become viral sensations, while the defence and foreign ministries tout the military resistance of Ukraine in snazzy graphics.
occupied-al-quds: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian teenager on Sunday morning after he stabbed and wounded an...
Damascus: Sixteen soldiers died on Sunday in an attack on a military bus in the Syrian desert, state news agency SANA...
Washington: Four adults and two children were killed when a tornado hit Madison County in the US state of Iowa on...
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police arrested a powerful Muslim cleric who allegedly issued an execution edict...
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine following the Russian...
Comments