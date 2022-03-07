Jamaluddin hat-trick in Khatri Premier League

KARACHI: A dramatic hat-trick by Jamaluddin Balaji captured a five-wicket haul Jamaluddin Balji while Saeed Hasan smashed five boundaries and one sixe in his 50 -run knock, to help Mando Markhor record a convincing five-wicket victory against Dhara Dabang in Khatri premier league season 1 cricket tournament at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium here on Saturday.

Dhara Dabang Skeeper Shahid Saghar won the toss and decided to bat first while all out only for 118 runs in 20 overs.Faizan CP was the top scorer with 14 runs.

Fast bowler Jamal uddin Balaji grabbed 4-10 in 4 overs with a hat-trick.

In reply Mando Markhor reached the target 119 for the five wickets loss, Saeed Hasan scored a brilliant 50 off 34 balls with five four and one six, Ali Pir made unbeaten 19 runs with tow sixes while Sadiq Ami Baba 10 runs with two fours.