Pindi pitch upsets local fans, cricketers

RAWALPINDI: The majority of the cricket fans turning up for the historic Pindi Test between Australia and Pakistan were unhappy at the pitch prepared for the series opener, believing that more supporting track could have been ideal for such an occasion.

Talking to ‘The News’, fans who turned in numbers at the stadium during the last three days were surprised at the curator’s choice.

“Look Test cricket is already dying down with the advent of T20I and other limited-overs formats. There needs to be supporting pitches, not the one like we find at the Pindi Stadium for this historic occasion,” Tehseen Ahmad who specially traveled from Peshawar to watch both teams in action said.

Haider Atiq, a local club cricketer, was also concerned about the choice of the pitch for this occasion. “During the last thirty years I have watched every international match on this ground but have never seen Pindi Stadium pitch so docile and placid”, adding that instead of attracting people to Test cricket that only could discourage them.

Not only fans but the cricketers voiced too about the choice of track in the first Test match.

A local club cricketer Abid Ali was upset at Shaheen Shah’s failure to run through the Australian batting lineup. “He is a quality bowler. Shaheen is in top form and could have played a decisive role here had the pitch been a bit green.

“Why are we afraid of Australian bowlers?” he asked, adding that If we face them at home on green tracks, there is every possibility that our batsmen would come out better equipped for away tours.

Muneeb Hasan recalled that Pindi had previously produced the best of tracks, lively and supporting for the pace bowlers. “I remember former West Indies great Clive Lloyd rated Pindi Stadium playing track as one of the best in the world. Where that true nature of the Pindi pitch has gone. I still believe that a lively and supporting track could have been prepared but the fear of ‘lost’ Pakistani curators did not help in preparing that type of pitch.”