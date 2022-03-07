Usman feels ‘doubtful’ about his dismissal

RAWALPINDI: Usman Khawaja who missed his 11th Test hundred failing just 3 runs short was uncertain whether his glove touched the ball when umpire Aleem Dar turned down the appeal.

“Yes, it was touch and go. I thought I may have not touched the ball. It was a review that could have gone either way,” the Australian opener who played fluently against Pakistan bowlers on the third day Sunday, said.

Besides his ‘doubt’ of dismissal, Usman was obviously upset at missing the century, saying that coming so close and falling short of a hundred was a bit disturbing.

“Hundred closer to my birthplace would have been really ideal,” he said.

Usman Khawaja said he was really enjoying opening the innings with David Warner. “We are getting along well. I’ve been out playing from Australia for two years not knowing whether I would be playing for Australia again.”

“I felt mentally in a really good spot coming into the game,” he concluded.