Davis Cup winning team turns up at Pak-Aus match

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Davis Cup heroes who made the country proud by winning the Davis Cup World Group I Play-Off against powerful Lithuania at the Pakistan Sports Complex the other day, visited Pindi Stadium to watch cricketers in action.

Aisamul Haq won the second reverse singles of tkhe closely contested affair to edge out tourists 3-2. Lithuania even had the services of Ricardas Berankis-the world No 86, yet the spirited Pakistan team raised the level of their game to upset one of the leading European teams.

Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid and young Shoaib visited the Pindi Stadium in the afternoon to watch teams in action.

“We are just here at the Pindi Stadium to relax a bit following three days of intense and nerve-racking eventful days when no one was sure what the outcome would be. Beating a powerful Lithuania team was never that easy,” Aisam said while talking to ‘The News’ at the Pindi Stadium.