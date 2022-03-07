Marriageable age

Far too often is the question of the correct legal age for marriage – especially for girls – raised in our country. Far too often are excuses made in favour of underage or child marriage. Now Justice Babar Sattar, in a ruling from the Islamabad High Court bench, has clarified many of the unnecessary complications surrounding the age a girl can legally wed. In the first place, the court has made it clear that puberty cannot be the criterion on which marriage is justified, saying that it is quite obvious that any individual has to be not only physically mature, but also mentally mature to enter into an important contract, which involves looking after another individual, agreeing to a life with that person and raising children and managing other affairs together. Justice Sattar has also pointed out that the CPC of 2006 read along with the Child Rights Convention of the UN, make it clear that marriage under the age of 18 is not justified and violates the rights of a child.

The ruling is important since child marriage – and the law sees anyone below the age of 18 as a child – is an objectively pressing problem. It should be intuitive that anyone under 18 is not emotionally capable of dealing with marriage but there is also a wealth of research showing that to be the case. As always, the risk is far greater to girls. Teenagers are far more likely to suffer complications – including fatal ones – from childbirth than women in their 20s and beyond. Worldwide, the age group of married women and girls who suffer the greatest proportion of domestic abuse is the 15-19 bracket. Indeed, the very institution of underage marriage should be seen as a form of abuse. Clarifying the concept of statutory rape, the court has also said that any act of sex performed under the age of 16 years amounts to rape and no person should be allowed to indulge in such an act even if the child is willing to engage in such a relationship. We hope this clarifies the confusion over the matter in the country and the process under which girls aged even 10, 11 or 12 are married off can come to an end.

However, there is still a long way to go before we are close to eliminating the institution of underage or child marriage. Hidebound customs like vani and swara still exist and many continue to believe that marriage is permissible once puberty is reached. Sindh is the only province that already stipulates that the minimum age of marriage be 18 for both girls and boys after it passed the Child Marriage Restraint Act in 2014. Yet a high number of child marriages still take place in the province. Changing the law is a necessary first step but politics is downstream of culture and until a culture that accepts child marriages is rejected, the lives of millions of young girls will still be at risk.