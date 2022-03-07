Lives lost

Just a few days after the blast in Quetta on March 2, another attack has left people horrified. A mosque in Peshawar was attacked which left over 50 martyred and around 200 people injured.
Given the fact that the occurrence of such attacks has been picking up pace, one fears that terrorism is once more on the rise in the country. The relevant authorities must act now to stop terrorism and extremism. Otherwise, more innocent lives will be lost.
Hunza kakar Atal
Zhob
