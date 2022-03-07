At the brink

The suicide attack during the Friday congregation in Peshawar should be a matter of great concern to the government. The country has not forgotten the ruthless massacre of the innocent children of Army Public School (APS) in December 2014. At the time, the National Action Plan (NAP) was formulated to counter terrorism, but, unfortunately, enthusiasm for it has dwindled with time.

People, especially minorities, do not care who claims responsibility for this horrific attack, but they want to know if the state can actually protect them. We have already lost many people to these brutal forces. Minority communities have been specifically targeted, and yet no one seems to care. It is also shocking that instead of being vigilant on all fronts, the government is focused solely on maligning the opposition to avert the impending no-confidence motion against the prime minister. This attack should be an eye opener for all. It seems that the country is on the brink of another well-orchestrated ‘war on terror’. We must devise a policy to curb terrorism.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock