At the brink

The suicide attack during the Friday congregation in Peshawar should be a matter of great concern to the government. The country has not forgotten the ruthless massacre of the innocent children of Army Public School (APS) in December 2014. At the time, the National Action Plan (NAP) was formulated to counter terrorism, but, unfortunately, enthusiasm for it has dwindled with time.
People, especially minorities, do not care who claims responsibility for this horrific attack, but they want to know if the state can actually protect them. We have already lost many people to these brutal forces. Minority communities have been specifically targeted, and yet no one seems to care. It is also shocking that instead of being vigilant on all fronts, the government is focused solely on maligning the opposition to avert the impending no-confidence motion against the prime minister. This attack should be an eye opener for all. It seems that the country is on the brink of another well-orchestrated ‘war on terror’. We must devise a policy to curb terrorism.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
Climate change is one of the biggest problems for Pakistan. The unbridled use of fossil fuels like oil and gas has...
Just a few days after the blast in Quetta on March 2, another attack has left people horrified. A mosque in Peshawar...
A major reason for an increase in power outages across Karachi is power theft. Despite the fact that most areas have...
The Federal Investigation Agency , police and other law-enforcement agencies are trying to control cybercrime in –...
This refers to the editorial, ‘A return to terror’ . Similar incidents in the past have taken place in Quetta but...
International Women’s Day is celebrated each year on March 8. It aims to highlight the need to address the issues...
Comments