Cyber menace

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and other law-enforcement agencies are trying to control cybercrime in – and eliminate it from – the country. However, the menace shows no sign of abating. A number of people, especially those who are not tech-savvy are often conned into sharing personal details and are blackmailed or robbed.

The FIA must redouble its efforts to apprehend cybercriminals. People too should be careful not to share information with strangers or over phones.

M Z Rifat

Lahore