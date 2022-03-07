Matter of security

This refers to the editorial, ‘A return to terror’ (March 5). Similar incidents in the past have taken place in Quetta but without any recourse. Such incidents simply highlight the weaknesses of our existing security apparatus. We must review our security plans. Entry points of all places of worship should be at least 30 yards away from the gates and should be guarded.

Moreover, our law-enforcement agencies must always be on guard. Ordinary people too should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. There is a need to step up surveillance on suspected facilitators because without their cooperation no mission can be accomplished.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi