Marching women

International Women’s Day is celebrated each year on March 8. It aims to highlight the need to address the issues faced by women. In Pakistan, a number of women and human rights activists use this day to speak out against sexual violence, domestic violence, lack of freedom of expression and lack of education faced by women by holding the Aurat March.
The main slogan for this year’s Aurat March is ujrat, tahaffuz aur sukoon (wages, security and peace). This is a revolutionary step. Women in Pakistan have faced countless challenges and it is high time their demands were heard and heeded.
Ikram Hassan
Turbat
