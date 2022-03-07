Event held to celebrate Saraiki culture

An event was held at the Karachi Press Club in the late hours of Saturday in connection with Saraiki Culture Day that was observed on Sunday.
Speakers at the event said the Saraiki culture and civilisation had a historic continuity of thousands of years and its intrinsic cultural fabric was structured on the normative value system of peace and prosperity.
The Saraiki Women Association (SWA), a new organisation, had organised the event. Karam Akhtar, the SWA founder and chairperson, said the organisation was founded to help Saraiki women get their legal rights.
“Saraiki women mostly are serving as domestic labour while a small number are involved in industrial production. In many circumstances, women are deprived of their due rights,” she said. At the event, traditional Saraiki ajraks were presented to KPC members, senior journalists and community leaders.
