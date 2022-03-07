JI chief calls for ending culture of lawlessness in Karachi

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter on Sunday held more than 50 demonstrations outside police stations and offices of the law enforcement department to protest against the increase in street crime across the city in recent months.

The protesters said that a large number of innocent people have lost their lives during street crime in Karachi, with tens of thousands of cases of mobile phone snatching being reported in the city every month, apart from other violent crimes.

Addressing a protest outside one of the police stations, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the culture of lawlessness in Karachi should come to an end. “Street crime in Karachi is increasing day by day, only because those involved believe that they will be spared.”

He acknowledged the reasons for poor police performance, including the shortage of officials, vehicles and equipment. However, he pointed out, these are invalid excuses for not curbing social crimes, and sale of drugs and other contraband across the city.

He demanded that the government devise a rule that relevant police stations will be held accountable for murder, street crime and other violent offences. He also demanded that the government shift police deployment from protocol duties to law and order.

He said that only 37,000 policemen are deployed in the city of over 30 million people, while the people in the same city have hired over 70,000 private security guards.

He also said that the crime statistics and the level of trust among people in policing policies should be matters of grave concern for the government, the relevant policymakers and the top brass of the law enforcement agencies.

He made it clear that the protest will be expanded if the government and the law enforcement agencies do not pay heed to the basic demand for security by citizens.

Rehman said the government collects majority of the state’s and the province’s revenue from Karachi, but both the federal and provincial rulers have failed to provide even a sense of security to the people.

The JI Karachi chapter had announced on Wednesday that they would hold demonstrations outside dozens of police stations in the city against the rising street crime in the megalopolis. The announcement was made by Rehman at a press conference in which he said that in the next phase of the campaign for Karachi’s rights, protest demonstrations would be held outside offices of the SSPs, the DIGs, and the IGP Sindh.