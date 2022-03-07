JUP to take part in upcoming local government elections

Shah Owais Noorani, the Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan’s central leader, on Sunday announced that his party would take part in the upcoming local government polls in Karachi.

“The people of Karachi have to strengthen their original party and get rid of hollow slogans and cowardly leaders,” he said while addressing a workers convention organised by the party’s Karachi chapter.

He said the Nizam-e-Mustafa workers convention was the beginning of the party’s organisational alignment in Karachi. Noorani said that politics was being carried out on Karachi’s rights even today in the age of better awareness. “Those who cry for lack of power and resources are responsible for the destruction of Karachi,” he said.

He added that the judiciary preferred demolishing buildings over providing justice to the unjust killings of hundreds of people in the city. He also demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign so that general elections could be held immediately.

“Because of flawed economic policies of the federal government, people are committing suicide due to the rising inflation in the country,” he said. “The current government has also put the integrity of the country at stake,” he added.