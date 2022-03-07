Diabetics advised to consult physicians before fasting in Ramazan

An overwhelming majority of people with diabetes in Pakistan keep fast in the holy month of Ramazan but they must consult their physicians prior to the start of the holy month for the adjustment of their medicines and insulin to remain fit and healthy, diabetologists told a news conference on Saturday.

“Over 90 per cent of 33 million people living with diabetes keep fast in the holy month of Ramazan in Pakistan but most of them need to consult their physicians for medical advice, dose adjustment of their medicines and insulin to fast safely in the holy month,” Prof Saeed Mahar, former president of the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES), said.

He maintained that patients with diabetes could have their blood glucose level low and high during fasting, which could result in serious complications.

Other experts from the Diabetes Task Force and Advice Academy while speaking at the news conference titled ‘Diabetes Management during Ramazan’ organised by Sanofi Pakistan also urged the diabetics planning to fast to consult with their doctors prior to the beginning of Ramazan.

According to the experts, fasting without following proper guidance could adversely affect the health of a person suffering from a chronic condition such as diabetes. Greater awareness and adherence to scientific guidelines on this topic would make fasting a safer experience for people with diabetes, they said, adding that the decision to fast or not should be based on medical advice.

The speakers also emphasised that following a highly individualised management plan and close follow-up was essential to avoid development of complications. People often consume large quantities of unhealthy deep-fried, oily and sugary food items and beverages during Iftar and that can lead to complications, they warned.

It was said that the diabetics wanting to fast should specifically ask their doctors about medication dosage and timing alteration, diet and fluid intake, physical activity, self-monitoring of blood glucose, and symptoms of low or high blood glucose that may necessitate breaking the fast in order to prevent damage or danger to their health.

Diabetes Taskforce KP Chairman Prof AH Amir said diabetes was increasing in Pakistan at an alarming rate and according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, almost 33 million adults or one in four adults in Pakistan were living with the health condition.

He said that the statistics suggested that Pakistan had the 3rd highest prevalence of diabetes in the world after China (141 million) and India (74 million).

“Additionally, 11 million adults in Pakistan have impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), which places them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” he explained, adding that the most alarming fact was that over than a quarter (26.9 per cent) of adults living with diabetes in Pakistan were undiagnosed. To a query, Prof Abbas Raza from Lahore said people with diabetes whose blood glucose dropped below 70 mg/dL during fasting were advised to break their fast.