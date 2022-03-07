Two women among 10 injured in firing incidents

At least 10 people, including two woman, were wounded in various firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday.

A truck driver and cleaner were shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi Industrial Area. They were identified as 35-year-old Akbar Ali and Waqas, 38, and rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said two armed men on a motorcycle shot and injured them after they offered resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, a 40-year-old man, Abdul Sami, was wounded for resisting a mugging bid on Rashid Minhas Road within the Sharea Faisal police’s remits. He was taken to JPMC.

In Gulshan-e-Ghazi in the Baldia Town area, a teenage boy, Naveed, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him. The incident took place within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station.

The wounded teenager was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. Abdullah, 25, was shot and injured reportedly during a clash with a person, Akhtar, in the Qasba Colony area. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the suspect escaped after shooting the youth.

In the Tipu Sultan area, Hashim Akbar, 22, was wounded after a gun was accidentally discharged. The injured youth was taken to JPMC for medical treatment. In another firing incident, a 25-year-old youth, Wajahat, was injured by unidentified suspects in Manghopir. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Separately, 19-year-old Osama was shot and injured in Mansehra Colony in Landhi. Police said armed motorcyclists shot and injured the victim after he put up resistance during a mugging attempt. A case was registered. A woman identified as Naheed, 30, was wounded in her house in Christian Para in Jamshed Quarters. She was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said her husband Ejaz shot and injured her during a domestic quarrel and escaped. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Another woman identified as Sumaiya, 22, was wounded after a stray bullet hit her in Orangi Town. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.