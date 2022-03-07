Man kills father in Gulshan

A man allegedly shot and killed his father in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in the early hours of Sunday within the limits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

Police said the incident took place at a house located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 11 from where a 50-year-old man, Bashir Ahmed, son of Bacchal, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after being shot. He was pronounced dead by doctors.

The victim’s wife was present at the house when he was shot. She told police that their son, Abdus Salam, had arrived at the house on the night between Saturday and Sunday, and shot his father while he was asleep.

The suspect fled the house leaving the pistol behind that was seized by the police along with its empty shells. Quoting initial investigations, police said the suspect had left the house after his father scolded him over some issue and later he arrived at midnight and escaped after shooting his father dead.

Police suspect that Ahmed and his son had a monetary dispute. Police said they were looking for properly recording the statement of the victim’s widow as the the family had stated that they would approach the police after the burial. Further investigations are under way.