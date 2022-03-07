KLF session sheds light on ‘govt SOP’ for illegal urbanisation

The state controls the narrative before resorting to illegal urbanisation, especially if it is involved in ruthless demolitions and making people homeless, but once the narrative is in favour of the state, it gets easier to resort to forced evictions.

The Karachi Bachao Tehreek’s Advocate Abira Ashfaq on Sunday shed light on the state’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for illegal urbanisation during the 13th Karachi Literature Festival’s (KLF) session titled ‘Violence of Urbanisation’.

Interestingly, the Oxford University Press managed to strictly grant only a half hour to the issues of the people living in the slums and villages who are being deprived of their homes due to urbanisation, when all the other KLF sessions ran for an hour each.

The session’s moderator, associate professor of sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and author Dr Nida Kirmani, appreciated KLF for hosting a session on marginalised communities, but lamented the length of the session.

She said that the session’s topic — ‘Violence of Urbanisation’ — came from a book titled ‘Marginalisation, Contestation and Change in South Asian Cities’, which has three chapters on Karachi.

During the course of the discussion, Advocate Abira brought to light the fact that 7,000 plus people have been rendered homeless in a demolition spree in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah areas.

She pointed out that these people’s homes were repeatedly labelled encroachment, which they were not. She said that 50 per cent of the houses surrounding the Gujjar and Orangi storm water drains were leased out by either the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation or the Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority.

Explaining how the state resorts to such ruthless demolitions, she shared that the narrative is initially controlled for the purpose of development, but then it gets easier to resort to forced evictions because the state gets public acceptance.

She also shared that during the course of evictions in the Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah areas, the Sindh government blatantly violated the colonial-era land acquisition act, according to which just compensation is mandatory if the state has to acquire any land.

The Supreme Court in its order to the National Disaster Management Authority had directed to clear the Gujjar and Orangi drains, but nowhere in the order was it said to construct a 30-feet-wide road on either sides of the nullahs, due to which entire settlements were razed without paying any compensation.

She pointed out how the lands where the demolitions are taking place are resources for builders and real estate. “They want to acquire it,” she said, adding that the purpose of the demolitions is to raise the land’s value so that high-rises could be constructed.

At the end of the day, she said, it is the government’s job to protect its people. She referred to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which is an international law that says decent housing is a right of every citizen.

She said that since the demolitions took place in leased out slum areas, it was the government’s duty under international laws as well as under the Sindh Katchi Abadis Act 1987 to provide them legal security, regularise their communities and improve the infrastructure.

The people who have been displaced were called encroachers as if they are the criminals. Dr Nida stressed that if there was any encroachment at all, it was carried out at the behest of the state because it minted its benefits in settling those Katchi Abadis, and now when it is not profitable for the state, they changed their language and strategy.

An activist of the Indigenous Rights Alliance Hafeez Baloch said the alliance came forward in Malir in 2013 when a private housing society had stepped into their area. “The first stone was pelted by a woman saying, ‘This land is mine. Who gave you the right to capture it?’,” he said, adding that even in the second village there was a women who had come forward.

He said that private housing societies have been circling their villages as Israel did with Palestine. The societies issue notices that if the villagers’ cattle are found wandering in their territory, they will be fined Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 and their animals will be seized, he added.

Likewise, Abira pointed out, the women of the Gujjar and Orangi areas came to the forefront first in resistance. Last February, when the demolitions and forced evictions took place, thousands of women of Orangi Town protested for weeks, she said.

“Women are on the frontline in resistance,” she said, adding that when it comes to decision-making, going to litigation or to the deputy commissioner’s office, they are less involved. As for the activists who stand against illegal urbanisation, she said they are “falsely criminalised under anti-terrorism laws. The state neuters the activists and depoliticises them”.

KLF comes to a close

The third and final day of the 13th Karachi Literature Festival ended after it drew a large crowd of literature lovers. British author Victoria Schofield, who was one of the keynote speakers at the inauguration of the festival on Friday, was also invited to speak at the closing ceremony.

In her speech, she asked what the takeaways from the literature festival were. “Firstly we’ve taken away a piles of books,” she said, adding that she was going to take them to Islamabad and then London.

She said that although books could be downloaded in the digital age, there is nothing like a crisp book that could be opened, closed, flipped back and flipped forward. As a writer, she remarked, she loved keeping books and having a library.

Arshad Saeed Hussain, the managing director of the Oxford University Press that has been the main organiser of the KLF, said that during the three days, the festival helped the people understand Pakistan’s identity and place in the contemporary world.

He added that since the pandemic was relenting, people were able to openly meet and discuss a variety of issues face to face. “It is wonderful to be back live and in-person.” Visitors also enjoyed satire and humorous readings by Anwar Maqsood as well as a qawwali by Fareed Ayaz and Abu Mohammad.