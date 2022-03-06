20 profiteers arrested

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1,623 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs314,000 fines on 157 shopkeepers while six shops were sealed and 20 violators were sent behind the bars.
According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing operations to check profiteering.
