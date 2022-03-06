3 die of Covid-19, 77 new cases from twin cities

ISLAMABAD: As many as three more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the illness in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while 77 individuals were confirmed positive for the infection from the twin cities showing the number of patients being tested positive from the region is on a continuous decline.

It is worth mentioning here that the average number of COVID-19 patients reported per day from the region dropped down to around 65 in the last one week that had crossed the figure of 1,360 in the last two weeks of January this year when as many as 19161 cases were reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in just 14 days. In the last 14 days, however, 1145 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of patients and the positivity rate of the infection is on continuous decline as the weekly positivity has dropped down to around 1.453 per cent in the federal capital for the last one week that was 1.77 per cent in the previous week.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that after confirmation of 77 new cases from ICT and Rawalpindi, the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region has reached 177,422 while three deaths reported in the last 24 hours have taken death toll from the region to 2,344. On Saturday, there were a total of 722 active cases of the disease in the region including 542 patients belonging to ICT and 180 from Rawalpindi.