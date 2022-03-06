How can one judge dismiss a legislation: Fawad

LAHORE: At a workshop arranged by National Press Trust here, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting defended the amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and challenged the court verdict.

“How can one judge dismiss a legislation passed by a large number of parliamentarians? This is not acceptable. Full court is needed for that. Policy decision making has to be with the government,” he said.

“Negative news from Pakistan is used against the country. A newspaper editorial was quoted in Geneva and the government got warning,” he said. At the same time, he said there shouldn’t be any law the government can use for arm twisting.

“Defamation and slander have to be taken seriously. How can anyone get away by saying an MNA has been supplying girls? There is law against slander in Islam as well. We tried to create alternate systems where decisions can be made. In the absence of effective law, people have been going to London to sue media houses. Media needs new regulatory regime,” he said.

The workshop was attended by a large number of journalists from newspapers and television channels.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Farrukh Habib, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Sohail Ali Khan, Principal Officer Press Information Department (PID), Sohail Warraich, senior journalist, television host and analyst, Irshad Arif, senior journalist and Mujeebur Rehman Shami, senior journalist and publisher.

Speaking earlier, Farrukh Habib said that at present 750 websites are doing propaganda against Pakistan. There are 94,000 cyber complaints to be addressed, he said.

“Fake IDs need to be countered and weeded out. I have faced this myself. Slander is not freedom. The PECA is not journalist specific law. We want rule of law for everyone,” the minister concluded.

PIO Sohail Ali Khan on the occasion said that journalists would be given loan s through the press club,” adding that journalists can loan for health treatment, the fund is available with the DGPR.