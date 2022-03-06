Constable missing for five days

SUKKUR: A head constable deputed at the central Jail, Khairpur has gone missing for the last five days.

The elder brother of the missing policeman, Yaseen Phulpoto said that his brother Mir Ahmed Phulpoto, a police constable, left home for Kot Diji, but did not return. When the worried family members called on his cell phone it appeared to be turned off, said Yaseen.

He said the disappearance has been reported to the police. When SSP Khairpur Zafar Iqbal Malik was asked about the constable's absence, he denied any information.