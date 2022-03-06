Constable missing for five days

SUKKUR: A head constable deputed at the central Jail, Khairpur has gone missing for the last five days.
The elder brother of the missing policeman, Yaseen Phulpoto said that his brother Mir Ahmed Phulpoto, a police constable, left home for Kot Diji, but did not return. When the worried family members called on his cell phone it appeared to be turned off, said Yaseen.
He said the disappearance has been reported to the police. When SSP Khairpur Zafar Iqbal Malik was asked about the constable's absence, he denied any information.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday showcased a Puppet Show aimed at entertaining the...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Saturday launched a mobile App to improve its service delivery with the help of modern...
RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1,623 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check...
ISLAMABAD: As many as three more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the illness in the last...
ISLAMABAD: The teachers of federal government colleges, Islamabad have expressed their resentment over not considering...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne.The...
Comments