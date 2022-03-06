Saraiki people denied basic rights by feudal lords: HRCP

MULTAN: Pakistan is facing immense problems but unfortunately, the problems in the Saraiki region are 10 times more severe than the other areas as the people are deprived of their fundamental rights by the feudal lords.
These views were expressed by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Hina Jilani on Saturday. She said that the voice of backward and deprived people of the south Punjab is not heard.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday showcased a Puppet Show aimed at entertaining the...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Saturday launched a mobile App to improve its service delivery with the help of modern...
RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1,623 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check...
ISLAMABAD: As many as three more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the illness in the last...
ISLAMABAD: The teachers of federal government colleges, Islamabad have expressed their resentment over not considering...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne.The...
Comments