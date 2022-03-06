Saraiki people denied basic rights by feudal lords: HRCP

MULTAN: Pakistan is facing immense problems but unfortunately, the problems in the Saraiki region are 10 times more severe than the other areas as the people are deprived of their fundamental rights by the feudal lords.

These views were expressed by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Hina Jilani on Saturday. She said that the voice of backward and deprived people of the south Punjab is not heard.