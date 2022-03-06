Pakistan’s stance on Ukraine conflict: Rabbani terms US State Dept’s statement ‘uncalled for’

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Raza Rabbani termed the statement of the US State Department on Ukraine in the context of Pakistan ‘uncalled for’ and said Washington must realise that Pakistan is not a client state, therefore, it should not be expected to follow the dotted line.

“Pakistan as a sovereign country has its own national security priorities and staying in the US camp to the exclusion of becoming a member of the Non-Aligned Group in the 60’s and 70’s was detrimental to our interests,” he said Saturday while commenting upon on the statement of the US State Department on Ukraine in the context of Pakistan.

Senator Raza Rabbani said it is strange that the State Department should convey the consequences of the Ukraine war to Pakistan alone, while it’s a strategic partner; China, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also abstained from the UN vote.

He said four out of the five South Asian nations abstained in the UN vote but Pakistan is singled out.

“The bigger concern for the West should be India but historically they can get away with murder, genocide and violation of human rights as in IIOJ&K, but the West will not bat an eyelid,” he added. He said even after meeting 32 out 34 action points of FATF, Pakistan still continues to be on the grey list and this is political arm twisting.

He said the government is to blame for Pakistan to be treated as a political orphan internationally as the surrender to the IMF, its local staff acts like a Viceroy. “It degraded its Parliament by bulldozing legislation to please FATF and the IMF,” he further added. He said it slowed down CPEC to please the West. “It laid bare all the agreements of CPEC before the IMF”.