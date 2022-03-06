PM’s advisory council on scholarships constituted

KARACHI: An advisory council, headed by Chairman PM Task Force for Science and Technology Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, has been set up to oversee the affairs of scholarships worth over Rs5 billion of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the prime minister has been pleased to constitute the Prime Minister Advisory Council on Scholarships, chaired by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman PM Task Force on Science and Technology.

The notification said the prime minister has been further pleased to desire that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training shall provide the secretarial assistance to the advisory council. In this connection, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is requested to provide the secretarial assistance to the advisory council as the majority of scholarship portfolio is dealt by the HEC, it said.

HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri termed the move illegal, saying it is simply a means of giving some authority to Dr Atta to interfere in merit-based selection process.

He said that Dr Atta has only the intentions to control large scholarship funds, adding he tried to float several proposals but they weren’t approved.