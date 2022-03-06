Shehbaz, Marri felicitate newly-elected body of AEMEND

LAHORE/ SUKKUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated the newly elected officials of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

In his congratulatory message, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Azhar Abbas, Secretary General Hafiz Tariq Mehmood, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Vice President Emad Yousuf, Secretary Finance Shehab Mehmood, Muhammad Usman and Mian Tahir on their election as Joint Secretaries and said that the newly elected officials had taken the lead at a time when the freedom of the press and freedom of expression were under attack.

He said in the struggle for protection and promotion of journalism, expression and civil liberties enshrined in the Constitution, journalism and politics had always been together in the survival, promotion and protection of the democratic system.

Rejecting the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he said freedom could not be maintained without struggle. He said opposition had submitted a resolution in Parliament to repeal the black law of PECA.

Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party, MNA, Shazia Atta Marri has congratulated the newly-elected body of the AEMEND.

In a statement, she said the PPP congratulates all the newly-elected members and officials of the AEMEND and hoped that they will work in a better way for the freedom of press and the solution of problems being faced by the media and journalists in the country.

Marri said the PPP believes in the freedom of press and the freedom of expression in the country and the media is considered as the most important pillar of the society which can play its positive role for the supremacy of democracy in the country.

She expressed her best wishes to Azhar Abbas, Hafiz Tariq Mehmood, Ayaz Khan and Emad Yousuf. She also congratulated the Executive Committee members, including Rashid Mahmood, Zahid Mazhar and Farhan Malik.