CM Usman Buzdar stresses need for unity

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the country is passing through a critical phase and keeping in view the changes, taking place in the region, there is a need to display more unity and solidarity.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition parties were busy in blame-game and political point-scoring as they have nothing to do with the people’s problems, adding that those who were trying to spread anarchy and chaos did not care for the national interest.

Usman Buzdar said that those who were trying to gain political mileage by spreading chaos and anarchy should regain their senses and understand that fulfillment of their agenda would be tantamount to enmity with the country. He said that the power-hungry opposition was trying to satiate its appetite by putting the national interests at stake. The nation would never forgive the negative behaviour of the opposition and they would have to answer for their acts of de-tracking the economy.

He said that the elements working against the national interest must be stopped by unity. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure the best arrangements for the Horse & Cattle Show in Lahore. The CM said that Horse & Cattle Show is being organized after so many years, therefore best arrangements should be made for this traditional show. Usman Buzdar said that Pakistani culture should be highlighted in the best possible way through Horse & Cattle Show.

He said that this would provide an opportunity to the people for entertainment. He said that this show will prove to be helpful in promoting national solidarity and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government had been taking historic steps to promote sports activities in the province as a record budget was also allocated for the sports department. He was chairing a meeting at the CM Office to review the initiatives taken for the promotion of sports in the province.