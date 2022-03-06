Four arrested for killing couple

LAHORE: Kahna Investigation police arrested four persons for killing a couple and injuring their son. The accused had opened fire on the victims Salamat, his wife Zubaida and their son Atif on Ferozepur Road, Kahna, following an old enmity. The accused include Osama, Zahid, Safdar and Talha.

Unconscious man dies: A 35-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Saturday, a day after he was found unconscious in Misri Shah area. The man, yet to be identified, was rushed to hospital in a coma but could not recover. Police claimed that the man was an addict. His body was shifted to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Speeding car kills man: A 65-year-old man was killed by a speeding car near Mochipura area of Green Town on Saturday. The man was identified as Iftikhar Ahmed, a resident of Kot Radha Kishan. Iftikhar was crossing the road when a rashly driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner died of medical complications in Camp Jail on Saturday. Prisoner identified as Babar Nadeem, was imprisoned in a drug case. Police shifted the body to the morgue for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.