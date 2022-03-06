Peace, stability linked to women’s empowerment

LAHORE: Speakers at a women’s conference on Saturday said peace, stability and prosperity in a society is not possible without meaningful participation and role of women in every walk of life.

Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) in conjunction with Azm-e-Pakistan has organised a series of events to promote women’s role in peace-building and mark the International Women Day (IWD) 2022.

This year’s IWD’s campaign theme is #BreakTheBias, which primarily envisions a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination for women and all human beings. LPP envisions a just society and promotes a world which is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Since last two decades, LPP has forged women’s equality and strived to break the bias in its target communities in Punjab and Sindh. The highlight of series of events was a Cross Regional Women’s Cricket Match held between the girl teams of Southern Punjab Cricket Association and Sindh Cricket Association in Gaddafi Stadium. US Counsel General William K Makaneole was the chief guest at the occasion. The women’s conference of Peace 2022 was chaired by Governor Ch Sarwar and US Counsel General Lahore William K Makaneole. Other dignitaries were Chief of Party Azm-e-Pakistan programme Ali Raza, Ms Nabeela Hakim, Ombudsman Punjab, Dr Farzana Bari, women rights activist Ms Afia Salam, human rights activist, member provincial assemblies of Punjab, students from Karachi and Bahauddin Zakariya University and women leaders from the community attended the event. William K Makaneole while addressing the conference said, “It’s important to address issues associated with gender and we are able to address these issues much more quickly when we all work together. We are each responsible for addressing the inequalities that women face.